Alan Dershowitz: It’s over, Donald Trump won!









All three Trump attorneys were terrific in presenting the defense today. They were so good, even CNN jumped to commercial to avoid embarrassment as a video of Democrats encouraging violence was shown by Trump attorney David Schoen.

Trump’s lawyers put out montages that destroyed the Democrat argument.

Former Trump aide Jason Miller put out a tweet that read, “Overheard just now at the White House. “We told you jackasses this impeachment would blow up in our faces.!!!”

It really did. Democrats were humiliated.

Harvard Professor Emeritus said on Newsmax today the trial is over and the defense won. They came back like gangbusters after a shaky start.

Watch:

‘They’ve won.’@AlanDersh says, “All the lawyers for former President Trump redeemed themselves, all three of them presented very very effective rebuttals.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/szYhL4Kaqv — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 12, 2021

David Schoen showed a clip of Democrats objecting to President Trump’s certification in 2017:

Flashback 📸 : Trump lawyers show video of Democrats objecting to certifying his election in 2017. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/EiJQh0x5Kh — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 12, 2021

SOME OF THE DAYS HIGHLIGHTS

The defense showed Democrats encouraging riots:

Democrats ignored riots or encouraged them throughout President Trump’s four years and their hypocrisy was exposed in a most embarrassing public display. Also on display was their radical double standard.

Mr. Schoen showed the Trump speech footage House impeachment managers cut out where DJT told people to march “peacefully and patriotically.”

Mr. Van der Veen called out the Democrat impeachment managers for again misquoting President Trump. They lied.

Michael van der Veen calls out the Democrat impeachment managers for again misquoting President Trumphttps://t.co/DKKzHlDSvI pic.twitter.com/vp2Zg6NPla — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2021

Democrats doctored the case and it’s over.

“Where I come from, when you get caught doctoring the evidence, your case is over. And that’s what happened. They got caught doctoring the evidence, and this case should be over.” – Michael van der Veen. pic.twitter.com/qQhzalFYyL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

The Charlottesville lie was destroyed, hopefully finally:

BREAKING: Trump defense team destroys the Charlottesville fine people hoax pic.twitter.com/GZwDd89Ivv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2021

Biden’s staff and Kamala Harris helped raise bail for rioters and the attorney dealt with that too:

QUESTION: Does a politician raising bail for rioters encourage more rioting? ANSWER: Yes. pic.twitter.com/rULv3XunNj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

The case is about political hatred:

“This case unfortunately is about political hatred. It has become very clear that the House Democrats hate Donald Trump. This type of political hatred has no place in our political institutions…” – Michael van der Veen pic.twitter.com/ZX7lUwJWgT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

The sham impeachment is a threat to free speech:

“This sham impeachment also poses a serious threat to freedom of speech for political leaders of both parties. At every level of government.” – Michael van der Veen on the Democrats’ impeachment. pic.twitter.com/L3plt0zr9E — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 12, 2021

