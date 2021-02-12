Gina Carano roars back, ‘They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them’









A day after Gina Carano was ousted from Star Wars series The Mandalorian for social media posts that triggered the snowflakes, she is firing back at detractors.

She announced a new movie project with The Daily Wire, a conservative website.

Carano told Deadline, “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

She will develop, produce, and star in the upcoming film, which The Daily Wire says it will release exclusively to its members as the company looks to bolster its entertainment division.

Details are kept under wraps.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Daily Wire co-founder Shapiro.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep canceling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star,” he added.

Lucasfilm called the posts that got her fired, ‘abhorrent.’ She was dumped by them and her agency UTA.

One of Carano’s Instagram posts featured a person with several masks covering their face and head with the caption: “Meanwhile in California.”

Another ‘offensive’ post warned of the dangers in today’s cancel culture climate.

It read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote.

She deleted the posts but they had already been shared. There is NOTHING wrong with those posts. Even if there was, she has or is supposed to have free speech.

