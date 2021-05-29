Alarming! Schumer will force a vote on S.1, a bill to destroy America



















Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, will force a vote on S.1 and by doing so, he is signaling that he will get this bill through, even if he has to dump the filibuster.

The vote puts pressure on the two Democrats who say they won’t vote to destroy the filibuster, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kristen Synema of Arizona.

S. 1, also known as the For the People Act, will be voted on during the last full week in June, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Democratic colleagues in a memorandum.

Schumer called the bill, which mirrors a version the House of Representatives passed in March, “legislation that is essential to defending our democracy, reducing the influence of dark money and powerful special interests, and stopping the wave of Republican voter suppression happening in states across the country.”

The act would federalize components of the election system, eliminating nearly all qualifications such as photo identification. It would also require states to implement a system of automatic voter registration and to allow same-day registration on any day voting is allowed.

It makes DC a state and gives Democrats two permanent Senate seats.

There will be lawsuits.

S.1 is the companion bill to HR1 and it will destroy the American vote.

The communistic bill includes:

Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds required to be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Banning voter ID Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment.

