BidenBama slashes CBP funding from $1.5 billion to $54 million



















According to Washington Post reporter, Nick Miroff, Biden’s budget request slashes CBP funding for “Border Security Assets and Infrastructure” from $1.5B to $54 million. There is no money for a border wall. But he did increase the funds to oversee the Border Patrol and put them under the government’s jackboot.

He has already made it impossible for Border Patrol and ICE to do their jobs.

Biden budget request slashes CBP funding for “Border Security Assets and Infrastructure” from $1.5B to $54 million. No $ for border wall pic.twitter.com/3Gkyyz8Cf6 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) May 28, 2021

Big love for CBP’s Office of Field Operations here, with $660 million for new facilities, reflecting Biden plan to invest in modernization of ports of entry pic.twitter.com/cWihMZRyv2 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) May 28, 2021

These people voluntarily separate. They don’t care about their children.

Biden’s HHS budget would establish $30 million “Separated Families Services Fund” to provide mental health and other services for children and parents separated at the border by Trump administration pic.twitter.com/yqzO5aFivS — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) May 28, 2021

Big increase in CBP oversight budget, as funding for Office of Professional Responsibility jumps from $213 million to $291 million pic.twitter.com/GmQEJ6dyy0 — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) May 28, 2021

