Alec Baldwin Faces Manslaughter for “Willful Disregard” of Life

I’m no fan of anti-gun Alec Baldwin, but they just indicted him again for involuntary manslaughter over an accident on the movie set of Rust. It seems like prosecutors might be going too far.

The indictment charged Mr. Baldwin with two different counts of involuntary manslaughter, but he can only be convicted of one. The more serious one, a felony, accuses him of “total disregard or indifference for the safety of others,” while the other accuses him of the negligent use of a firearm, The New York Times reports.

According to the Times, several witnesses testified before the grand jury, according to the indictment, including Alexandria Hancock, a detective involved in the initial investigation; Ross Addiego and Lane Luper, crew members on “Rust”; Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician who worked on the case; and Bryan Carpenter, a consultant on industry practices around firearms.

Baldwin just put his 10,000-square-foot home on the market for $19 million. He could be feeling the financial pressure. He has been dealing with civil suits as well.

The movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for weapons and ammunition on the set of the film, also faces an involuntary manslaughter charge. She pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in February.

Dave Halls, the movie’s first assistant director in charge of safety on set, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the case, avoiding prison time.

Baldwin shot and killed camera technician Halyna Hutchinson with a prop gun he was told was not loaded. The bullet also wounded the director Joel Souza.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the Santa Fe County district attorney, and Andrea Reeb, a lawyer who was named a special prosecutor — argued that he did act with “willful disregard,” the outlet reports

We’ll see, I guess.

