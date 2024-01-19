Hospital Warns Patients About Unacceptable Body Language or Tone of Voice

Massachusetts Hospital warns patients that they could be denied care if their tone of voice or body language is hostile.

If you offend, you could be denied medical care. That’s quite a reversal from the way it has been when hospital officials didn’t want to deprive patients of medical care.

In a video outlining the updated patient conduct, Dr. Peter Smulowitz said certain body language and tone of voice “are not welcome.”

Examples of unacceptable behavior include “offensive comments about others’ race, ethnicity, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other personal traits; refusal to see another clinician or other staff member based on personal traits; aggressive or intimidating behavior, physical or verbal assaults, sexual or vulgar words or actions; and disrupting another’s care or experience.”

Milford is now a corporate affiliate of U Mass.

In 2022, Mass General – one of Boston’s premier hospitals – announced in an updated Patient Code of Conduct that “Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile, or harassing are not welcome.”

Mass General’s policy warned that “violations of this Code may lead to patients being asked to make other plans for their care.”

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., posted on X, “It is very disheartening to hear a Progressive physician would dishonor his Hippocratic oath to pay homage to his new DEI faith. Of course we want respect for everyone but shame on you MilfordRegional for putting politics over patient care.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Video via Canada Free Press

I had surgery several years ago, and the woman next to me was out of her mind on drugs. A black doctor came in, and she accused him of stealing her money. She accused everyone of stealing her money, including me. I went after him to tell him she didn’t know what she was saying, and he was nasty to me. People need to chill.

Related