Biden’s Visit to a Technical College Allegedly Included Student Actors

















President Biden on one of his busier days in a whole lot of doing nothing days visited the Dakota Technical College in Rosemont, Minnesota. According to some of the residents, the students were told to stay home and student actors were shipped in from the cities.

That isn’t surprising. In the past, Biden and Harris have both been caught with events using fake scenery and actors for an audience.

Fake students, fake President…fake, fake, fake…plus Biden’s 81 million voters don’t show up at anything. Watch:

via The Gateway Pundit and Najob Nurse

Related















