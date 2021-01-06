Pence told Trump he does not have the power to overturn the election

The NY Times reports that Vice President Mike Pence told President Donald Trump during their weekly lunch on Tuesday that he does not have the power to overturn November’s presidential election results.

Trump has said several times that Pence does have the power and should do the right thing.

“The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning, after having told a crowd of Georgia voters Monday night he was hoping Pence would “come through” on Wednesday.”

“Because if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much,” Trump added with a laugh.

U.S. states have already certified the results, and Pence’s role on Wednesday as president of the Senate is to “open all the Certificates,” in the presence of the House of Representatives and the Senate, the U.S. Constitution says.

Trump has suggested Pence could do more than that.

