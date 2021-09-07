Alex Berenson on The Moving Target

















Did you know that we have double the number of cases of Delta are up 300% from this time last year? Dr. Fauci has pushed the vaccine at the expense of medications to help people recover, and it’s obviously a short-term solution. Below we have the latest news from Alex Berenson, the now-Twitter-banned reporter, formerly of the NY Times. He’s banned but not the Taliban. Jack Dorsey should be dragged out in handcuffs.

In any case, here is one of Mr. Berenson’s latest. You can see more on the free list for Unreported Truths. For the full experience, become a paying subscriber.

Moving target

The end of Covid is nigh, thanks to the miracle of vaccines. Just ask Dr. Anthony Fauci. Then ask him again. And again. And…

Hedge fund managers sometimes joke the stock market has predicted nine of the last five recessions.

And then there’s Anthony Fauci.

Here he is on Nov. 12, 2020 – just after Pfizer released the first data showing its vaccines were 90-plus percent effective (don’t ask at what):

Related















