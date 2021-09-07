National Archives put a harmful language warning on the Constitution

















We saw this next story on The National Pulse and thought it couldn’t possibly be true, but it is. If you go to the Constitution page of the National Archives Catalog, you will see a ‘harmful language alert’ directing you to see NARA’s Statement on Potentially Harmful Language. [We included the relevant statement from NARA below]

No kidding.

People are being taught snowflake-ism as opposed to understanding history. It’s so ignorant, or is it deliberate and meant to damage our view of the Constitution, our rule of law.

The NARA statement on potentially harmful language:

What harmful or difficult content may be found in the National Archives Catalog and our web pages?

Some items may:

reflect racist, sexist, ableist, misogynistic/misogynoir, and xenophobic opinions and attitudes;

be discriminatory towards or exclude diverse views on sexuality, gender, religion, and more;

include graphic content of historical events such as violent death, medical procedures, crime, wars/terrorist acts, natural disasters, and more;

demonstrate bias and exclusion in institutional collecting and digitization policies.

