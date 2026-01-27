Alex Pretti Was Known to Federal Agents

CNN reports that federal agents had a run-in with Alex Pretti a week before he violently resisted arrest and was fatally shot last weekend.

CNN says he was blowing his whistle while federal agents were chasing criminal illegals. They tackled him and broke one of his ribs as he was impeding the arrests.

Mr. Pretti was trying to protect criminal illegal aliens. He was convinced by leftist radicals that he was helping innocent victims.

Pretti said he pulled over in his car and began shouting and blowing on a whistle, at which point five agents tackled him, according to their source.

Pretti claimed that one of the agents had left him with a broken rib after leaning on his back, the friend told CNN.

“That day, he thought he was going to die,” the source said, adding that Pretti had been released by agents at the scene.

Federal immigration officers had documented details about Pretti, along with other anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis in recent weeks, CNN reported.

His Parents Warned Him

Alex Pretti’s parents told him not to engage with federal officers while attending the protests in Minnesota. Pretti had been carrying a gun with two loaded magazines at the time of the shooting on Saturday morning.

“He cared about people deeply, and he was very upset with what was happening in Minneapolis and throughout the United States with ICE, as millions of other people are upset,” Michael Pretti, Alex’s father, said. “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express that, you know, his care for others.” In recent conversations with their 37-year-old son, Pretti’s parents had told him not to engage with federal officers. “We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically,” Michael Pretti added, per CBS News. “And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

Video showed Pretti engaging with officers, who then wrestled him to the ground. In one angle of the shooting, officers were heard yelling, “He’s got a gun,” and the shots rang out.

The Why?

If he never meant to use the gun, it is even more tragic. However, why did he allegedly bring a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber? He knew not to do anything stupid? It is possible the bullet in the chamber went off accidentally. In one screenshot, it looks like he went for his gun. However, AI photos and videos are going around. Therefore, we will leave it to the investigators who have bodycams.

His ex-wife had said he was involved in the George Floyd protests and would get into the faces of the police and sound off, but she said he wasn’t violent.

Mr. Pretti is a mystery. However, the people training him to put himself in harm’s way are evil.