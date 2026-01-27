Three New Rulings, One Goes President Trump’s Way

Three new rulings and one unexpected victory for Donald Trump.

Pursuing Chief Lyons

Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz of Minnesota’s federal court ordered the acting chief of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, to appear in court on Friday. He must personally explain why that agency has not complied with a slew of court orders.

The judge wants an explanation of why he should not be held in contempt. This comes after his agency missed a deadline to provide a detainee with a bond hearing.

The detainee is probably a criminal. That’s conjecture.

“This court has been extremely patient with respondents, even though respondents decided to send thousands of agents to Minnesota to detain aliens without making any provision for dealing with the hundreds of habeas petitions and other lawsuits that were sure to result,” Schiltz wrote. “The court’s patience is at an end.”

Temporary Victory

A federal appeals court sided with the Trump administration Monday in a ruling that blocks restrictions on tactics being used by ICE agents. This applies to their tactics in dealing with anti-ICE agitators in Minnesota.

The ruling by the three-judge panel of the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals put a stay on a lower court ruling that prevented officers from arresting, detaining, pepper-spraying, or retaliating against protesters in Minneapolis without probable cause, as anti-ICE agitators continue to confront authorities carrying out enforcement operations.

“We accessed and viewed the same videos the district court did,” the appeals court said in the ruling. “What they show is observers and protesters engaging in a wide range of conduct, some of it peaceful but much of it not. They also show federal agents responding in various ways.” The lawsuit alleged that federal authorities violated the civil rights of six protesters.

It is a temporary stay, and it will be appealed by the radicals.

Voter Rolls Lawsuit Kicked

The Trump Department of Justice has sued multiple states in an effort to obtain their voter rolls. Some experts claim the administration will use the data to limit who can vote in the upcoming midterm elections, the momentum towards which currently favors the Democrats.

The administration wants the voter rolls cleaned up to guarantee a fair election.

A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon shot down the administration’s attempts to retrieve the state’s voter rolls, according to a report by Democracy Docket. The judge granted a motion to dismiss the case against the state of Oregon and said a written order would be published in the forthcoming days.

The DoJ has sued 24 states for their voter rolls.