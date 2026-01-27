Border Czar Tom Homan Blasts Mika for “Disgusting Comments”

Mika Brzezinski is hard to listen to. She can’t believe the things she says. She would have to be stupid, and she isn’t. Mika made some awful, condescending facial expressions as Tom Homan spoke in the clip below. She accused Mr. Homan of being deceptive without any evidence.

He took exception to her calling arrests “disappearing” people. He said it is “disgusting.”

HOMAN: I see on the show this morning, you have Governor Healey talking about ICE doing enforcement operations at a church. FALSE. Didn’t happen.

MIKA: No, they were parked there. She said they were parked in a public space.

HOMAN: But to say that and to push that out there puts fear in the immigrant community!

MIKA: No, to do that puts fear in the community!

HOMAN: They’re on a public street waiting to respond to a criminal alien being released! […] Aggravated rape! […] Aggravated assault on a pregnant victim!

In this clip, Tom Homan blasted Mika with the list of monsters they have arrested. She was unmoved. She is worried about two radicals trained by anarchists, but doesn’t care about the victims of illegal alien criminals.