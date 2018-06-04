Alexander Downer Lied About How Information Was Passed to the FBI

Alexander Downer lied about how the Papadopoulos information was passed to the FBI. Based on an Australian.com interview with Alexander Downer, the Sentinel reported that then-Australian ambassador Downer informed the Australian ambassador to the U.S. of his alcohol-fueled conversation with George Papadopoulos within 48 hours. That is what allegedly began the Russia-Trump probe two months later when the ambassador passed it on to the FBI. It turns out that was a lie.

It appeared foreigners were spying on the Trump campaign on behalf of the Obama administration but they deny it. There is new information out this past week that proves Downer lied.

In March, Downer, who was the Australian Ambassador to the UK at the time, passed the information on from George Papadopoulos to the US embassy in London. Papodopoulos told Downer the Russians had material on Hillary that would be damaging. Some people described it as ‘dirt’, but Downer denied that.

Downer said, “He [Papdopoulos] didn’t say dirt; he said material that could be damaging to her. No, he said it would be damaging. He didn’t say what it was.”

That turns out to not be true

In an interview with The Australian in April, Downer said within 48 hours of the meeting with Papadopoulos he sent an official cable to Canberra [Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey] about the encounter.

It is alleged that the information was passed on to the FBI in late July by Hockey which prompted the opening of the Russia-Trump probe July 31, 2016 [Crossfie Hurricane].

However the Wall Street Journal alleges the information found its way to the FBI through Downer and not Australia’s ambassador to the U.S. Joe Hockey.

The probe allegedly began with a document that contained NO foreign intelligence, according to the Wall Street Journal report. It is highly unusual to start a probe based on gossip spread over alcohol during a barroom discussion.

Papadopoulos appears to have gotten that information on April 26, 2016 from Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor tied to Russian and British intelligence, who told him he was in contact with Russian government officials who said they had “dirt” on Clinton in the form of “thousands” of her emails.

The story has been ignored by the media as Devin Nunes pointed out this week.

Nunes told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures that Downer lied about giving the Papadopoulos information to the Australian Ambassador in the U.S. Joe Hockey to launch the spying on the Trump campaign.

Joe Hockey, according to various sources, had absolutely nothing to do with it.

We still don’t know what launched the probe and we are being lied to. Downer gave the information to the FBI or to the State Department perhaps. Did it launch the probe? Excuse for the probe 2.0 doesn’t work timewise or in terms of substance just as the Dossier Excuse 1.0 didn’t work.