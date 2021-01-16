Alexandria Evita O-Cortez says if it’s a southern red state, it’s oppressed

RED STATES ARE OPPRESSED STATES

Communist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bizarrely told millions of followers on the internet this week that southern states “are not red states” but rather “suppressed states.”

“Southern states are not Red States. They are suppressed states. The only way that our country is going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states, the actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression… that’s the only way,” said AOC on social media.

She knows nothing about southern states, but if she claims every red state is oppressed, it helps her turn them blue.

This is how these communists think. She doesn’t believe in a meritocracy, just communism. She Guevara has no clue. People want to work, create, be successful on their own without dependency on the government. Why does she think people are fleeing the coastal socialist states for freedom in Florida and Texas?

She’s also a racist, but that’s okay since it’s against whites.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez explained in an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight:

“Let me tell you. We left Cuba because the Cuban government basically nationalized property and took away our ability to be productive. And so what’s happening in a lot of these cities across America is people who are the creative class, the innovators, those who create jobs, are fleeing cities that are taxing them to death, that don’t appreciate them and their innovation and what they’ve done to create jobs in their local economy.”

People aren’t rushing to Florida to become oppressed. They are going to be liberated in a red state.

All of that won’t matter because they’ve won. HR 1 will pass, and DC and PR will become states. Then the needy and the criminal from foreign lands will pour in and get amnesty. We will be silenced.

AOC is our own little Eva Perone. She is a communist and an arrogant fool.

