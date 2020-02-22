Alexandria O-Cortez launches PAC to get more radicals elected as Dems

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is launching a new progressive effort to push the Democrat Party further to the left. She wants fellow communistas throughout Congress to push her radical [communist] democratic socialist agenda.

O-Cortez is going against the party and attempting to unseat less radical Democrats.

It’s time to elect a progressive majority in Congress accountable to strong, grassroots movements that push support for issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, & more. It’s time to elect public servants with the Courage to Change: https://t.co/K6JXmCH2Vh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2020

NPR reports Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched her own political action committee to boost challengers in 2020 congressional races.

The 30-year-old has no intention of following the party. She demands they follow her.

Ocasio-Cortez unveiled the website for her group — dubbed “Courage to Change” — along with a slate of seven endorsements for female candidates who in some cases are competing against other Democrats backed by party campaign committees.

They are extreme far-left.

O-Cortez has attracted more communists and socialists to the party and has gotten some of them into political positions. She’s widening the base with the hard-left.

By doing so, she has exposed the Democrat Party for what it really is at its core.