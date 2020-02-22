John McEntee will vanquish Anti-Trump political appointees

NO MORE MR NICE GUY

President Trump has tried to work with the Democrats and the Never Trumpers in key positions in the White House, but after three years of leaking and backstabbing, he has had enough. He is allegedly asking for the names of anti-Trump staff, and he wants them removed from the White House.

His new head for the U.S. Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee, is putting them on notice. The President doesn’t want them in a position where they can undermine him around the election as they have been doing.

Johnny McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the US government who are believed to be anti-Trump, per 3 sources familiar w meeting. https://t.co/l6Kj8wdT9F — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 21, 2020

McEntee told staff that those identified as anti-Trump will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 21, 2020

But McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 21, 2020

Axios reports that John McEntee, once fired by then-COS John Kelly, told the White House liaisons from Cabinet agencies in a Thursday meeting to identify political appointees who are anti-Trump.

The 29-year-old is a Trump loyalist. He warned of sweeping changes, some to take place after the election in November.

McEntee will purge the deep state where possible. Anti-Trumpers will no longer get promotions by shifting them around agencies.

The President is preparing for November, older and wiser.