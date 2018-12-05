Alexandria O-Cortez Wants Her “Green New Deal” to Morph Into Marxism

Communist Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said the “Green New Deal” plan she supports would be used to achieve liberal “economic, social and racial justice” goals along with fighting global warming.

“[W]e can use the transition to 100 percent energy as the vehicle to truly deliver and establish economic, social and racial justice in the United States of America,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Tuesday panel discussion alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and environmental activist Bill McKibben.

Cortez thinks ten years is plenty of time for this transition to 100 percent green energy.

What she is really talking about is the USA going to communism. Her plan is worse than socialism.

Economic, social and racial justice are Marxist and worse.

The far-left Democrat Party has made social justice part of our everyday speech and we are supposed to not only accept it but embrace it. We’re racist or hateful if we don’t. The term is deliberately left vague and begs a definition which the left doesn’t want you to have because you would never buy in.

What it is, in fact, is economic equality for all, regardless of their efforts to earn it. In a so-called socially just society, the government collects the money and then distributes it evenly to all. As Karl Marx said, all that people earn is done so on the backs of the less fortunate and it needs to be taken from the productive and spread around to the non-productive.

Money is a “collective product” according to Marx’s doctrine expressed in The Communist Manifesto. The earning of money and acquiring of private property is the result of “the united action of all members of society.” You didn’t build that!

Therefore, it’s about the end result, equity, not equality, and the government has to make sure the end result is “equal” for all. Marx used that concept to demonize the rich and make the false claim that the rich devised Capitalism to support the rich on the backs of those who aren’t.

From this, comes the idea of a living wage for all and visions of outrageously high minimum wages. Workers can never be compensated appropriately for their labors unless everyone has the same amount of money at the end, in the views of social justice warriors.

Marxists believe Capitalists never pay workers enough. Marx himself said that every penny they make goes back to the rich for housing, food, and so on.

Marx said, “No sooner is the exploitation of the laborer by the manufacturer, so far, at an end, that he receives his wages in cash, than he is set upon by the other portions of the bourgeoisie, the landlord, the shopkeeper, the pawnbroker,…” Therefore, the workers, by Capitalist design, can never make enough.

Consequently, Marx held that workers can also never make enough money to acquire private property under the capitalist system.

Social justice removes this [fake] inequality and it is now extended to everything from the environment to education to housing to healthcare to the criminal justice system and it always makes minorities into one of the preferred classes. Identity politics makes people believers in this flawed, illogical view of justice.

Thus the term ‘social’ for Marxists, means certain classes of society and ‘justice’ means economic equality. This is the communist utopia, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.”

The goal is accomplished through wealth redistribution – theft – from those who hold any wealth.

Basically, socialism and communism are one and the same. The philosophical differences are meaningless. They end up in the same place.

Marx’s ideology has no relevance in modern society except in the minds of the ideologically-driven. Marx couldn’t have envisioned the middle class or small businesses of today. His mantra of social engineering no longer applies.

But idiots like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez don’t have a clue.