Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Christians, Ted Cruz, & voter rolls

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is attacking Christians again. Christians are all slaveholders. segregationists, and white supremacists.

In truth, they were Democrats. The KKK only accepted Democrats. The Dixiecrats were Democrats. Segregation was a Democrat movement. Lincoln freed the slaves with the help of my ancestors and the ancestors of many other white Christians. He was the first Republican.

Cortez capped off her rant saying Christians would denounce Christ as too radical.

ATTACKING CHRISTIANS

AOC is a godless liar. She will say anything to promote her communist ideology. She is an anti-white, anti-Christian bigot and she’s fairly white herself.

There’s a long history in the US of abusing scripture to advance the causes of bigotry & discrimination. Slaveholders did it.

Segregationists did it.

White supremacists do it.

And it continues. Yet if Christ repeated himself today, they’d likely denounce him as a radical, too. https://t.co/y19PBDw5co — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 29, 2020

ECONOMIST/SCIENCE GENIUS ATTACKS THE VP

She leveled a nasty, dishonest attack on Vice President Pence and didn’t like being called out for it.

AOC has had a running argument with Ted Cruz over it. She wants us to believe she’s a top-flight economist and scientist, but we would have to overlook her lies, idiotic statements, and communist agenda.

Alexandria O-Cortez began with an attack on Vice President Pence.

Unlike science, belief is an act of faith, so saying “Mike Pence literally does not believe in science” literally does not make sense. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 27, 2020

Then she shared her credentials which include high school science winner and cum laude in Boston College.

Sincerely,

an Intel global finalist,

a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,

a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,

a fmr Educational Director for national organization,

Who to you is “just a bartender,”

And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Senator Cruz had the last word — so far:

“We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance.”

We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance. https://t.co/QhyqRJOrii — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 28, 2020

The next two questions he asked:

3/x And, of the 195 countries on planet Earth, which country produced the greatest total reduction in CO2 emissions in 2019? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

She’s also angry that names — that shouldn’t be in the voter rolls — were taken off the voter rolls.

‘The Georgia secretary of state reportedly purged more than half a million voters from the rolls, blocked thousands of new registrations, and closed polling places, all while he was candidate for governor.’ — @AOC went off on voter discrimination and suppression pic.twitter.com/5I1LaXUkir — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020

AOC is a pretty, charming woman until you see her soul.