Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Christians, Ted Cruz, & voter rolls

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is attacking Christians again. Christians are all slaveholders. segregationists, and white supremacists.

In truth, they were Democrats. The KKK only accepted Democrats. The Dixiecrats were Democrats. Segregation was a Democrat movement. Lincoln freed the slaves with the help of my ancestors and the ancestors of many other white Christians. He was the first Republican.

Cortez capped off her rant saying Christians would denounce Christ as too radical.

ATTACKING CHRISTIANS

AOC is a godless liar. She will say anything to promote her communist ideology. She is an anti-white, anti-Christian bigot and she’s fairly white herself.

ECONOMIST/SCIENCE GENIUS ATTACKS THE VP

She leveled a nasty, dishonest attack on Vice President Pence and didn’t like being called out for it.

AOC has had a running argument with Ted Cruz over it. She wants us to believe she’s a top-flight economist and scientist, but we would have to overlook her lies, idiotic statements, and communist agenda.

Alexandria O-Cortez began with an attack on Vice President Pence.

Then she shared her credentials which include high school science winner and cum laude in Boston College.

Senator Cruz had the last word — so far:

“We see evolution every day: the Dem party is rapidly evolving into an angry, anti-science socialist ideology. You insulted Pence & I asked you 3 real Qs re science. You ignored all 3 & responded w/ your resume & ad hominem attacks. Instead of insults, address the substance.”

The next two questions he asked:

She’s also angry that names — that shouldn’t be in the voter rolls — were taken off the voter rolls.

AOC is a pretty, charming woman until you see her soul.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  3. In addition to being outright stupid, we can add hateful. Furthermore her 2nd place award in microbiology was at a HS science fair with a project on the lifespan of roundworms. Whoopi! And so what? What kind of rocket scientists was she competing against? And she has done nothing in the field of science since.

Leave a Reply