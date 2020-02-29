Joe Biden forgets where he is

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden, 77-years-old, is running for the third time and heading for failure.

Joe, a very confused man, who frequently forgets where he is, forgot he was in South Carolina. Therefore, he created a new state so as to not appear forgetful.

“Right here in the state of North South Carolina.” Biden said during an event in South Carolina.

Watching Joe on the stump is painful. Please stop! Send Joe back to his porch in Delaware.

Here he is claiming he will appoint the first African-American senator, which was a surprise to the electorate.

He wasn’t arrested in South Africa after all.

We could vote for incompetent Tom Steyer. He dances for votes instead of dollars.

