Joe Biden forgets where he is

Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden, 77-years-old, is running for the third time and heading for failure.

Joe, a very confused man, who frequently forgets where he is, forgot he was in South Carolina. Therefore, he created a new state so as to not appear forgetful.

“Right here in the state of North South Carolina.” Biden said during an event in South Carolina.

Watching Joe on the stump is painful. Please stop! Send Joe back to his porch in Delaware.

"Right here in the state of North South Carolina." – Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/ECLHqFXHAU — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 28, 2020

Here he is claiming he will appoint the first African-American senator, which was a surprise to the electorate.

Joe Biden: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate”https://t.co/oJRN0O5jsR pic.twitter.com/FHaWiolcK8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2020

He wasn’t arrested in South Africa after all.

.@JoeBiden on falsely claiming he was arrested protesting Apartheid in South Africa: “What I meant to say was, I got off that — look, I strongly, strongly, strongly opposed Apartheid … I wasn’t arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go." pic.twitter.com/PfdzmjnW46 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2020

We could vote for incompetent Tom Steyer. He dances for votes instead of dollars.

Tom Steyer’s onstage dancing to Back That Azz Up pic.twitter.com/REXSh5qUXW — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) February 29, 2020