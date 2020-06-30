Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says US citizenship is racist

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tremendous power and that’s tragic since she has the most ridiculous and dangerous ideas. Her latest is that U.S. citizenship is racist. In her twisted thinking, the police have enforced racism for most of its history. Citizenship, she says, “affords power and that’s why citizenship of African Americans was long denied too — to both slaves and descendants.”

“Dred Scott was the landmark Supreme Court case that found the US Constitution didn’t give citizenship to black people,” she wrote. What she left out is that Dred Scott was solely a Democrat initiative.

She is complaining about Democrat Party laws.

She seems to think this is 1964 and this is still going on.

Every system is racist according to her. She wants it all torn down, and she’s a dimwit who would have no idea how to rebuild anything.

If she feels she’s a racist because she has U.S. citizenship, she really should find a country to her liking and get the hay out.

AOC wants open borders, no citizenship, and no police. What could go wrong?

THE INSANE TWEETS

The history of Citizenship in the US is deeply woven with the history of racism. It has been used as the legal enforcer of racism for most of US history. Citizenship affords power, & that’s why citizenship of African Americans was long denied too – to both slaves & descendants. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019

Dred Scott was the landmark Supreme Court case that found the US Constitution didn’t give citizenship to black people. The 1st US immigration law was the Chinese Exclusion Act. It was a race-based policy that was upheld until 1942. The “National Origins Formula” lasted til ‘65. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019

But of course, just because a statute is abolished doesn’t mean the unfairness is gone. Remaining are life & death implications of other statutes & *how* laws are enforced. That’s a key part of policy in a wide range of issues from schooling to marijuana + yes, immigration too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019