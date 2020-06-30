Here’s how the Occupy City Hall is going in NYC

Here is how the Occupy City Hall is going. The occupiers won’t leave until they get the $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget. They are Black Lives Matter occupiers and they also want police disarmed and completely defunded.

Hundreds of people have camped outside City Hall in New York for almost a week to demand deeper cuts to the police budget. The largely black and queer organizers and a network of volunteers have transformed the plaza, rallied by the chant to “Occupy City Hall.”

“You cannot move our bodies out of this space until you give us that $1 billion.” New York activists have been occupying City Hall since June 23 in an effort to get lawmakers to #DefundNYPD by at least $1 billion pic.twitter.com/t8gPg31V1S — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 30, 2020

They’re not protesters. They’re trained Marxists and rioters, but the MSM insists on calling them, protesters.

OVERNIGHT: Tensions escalate between protesters and the NYPD as New York’s highly-contested budget is due by midnight tonight. We’re getting LIVE looks at the Occupy City Hall Movement. Updates on #KOMONews. pic.twitter.com/OVZeYhqhFH — Holly Menino (@hollymenino) June 30, 2020

They’re also trained on how to look abused by police. The mayor ordered the police to remove them, but they’re blaming the police. There is graffiti everywhere and crime all night long.

100s of riots cops are threatening 1000s of arrests and charging towards protesters and the #OccupyCityHall camp. All this is under the @NYCMayor and @NYCSpeakerCoJo watch, and at their house of power. pic.twitter.com/rMinNqwAHN — VOCAL-NY (@VOCALNewYork) June 30, 2020