Here’s how the Occupy City Hall is going in NYC

Here is how the Occupy City Hall is going. The occupiers won’t leave until they get the $1 billion cut from the NYPD budget. They are Black Lives Matter occupiers and they also want police disarmed and completely defunded.

Hundreds of people have camped outside City Hall in New York for almost a week to demand deeper cuts to the police budget. The largely black and queer organizers and a network of volunteers have transformed the plaza, rallied by the chant to “Occupy City Hall.”

They’re not protesters. They’re trained Marxists and rioters, but the MSM insists on calling them, protesters.

They’re also trained on how to look abused by police. The mayor ordered the police to remove them, but they’re blaming the police. There is graffiti everywhere and crime all night long.

