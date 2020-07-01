Leftists set up a ‘decorative’ guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ mansion

The Democratic Socialists put a “decorative” guillotine outside Jeff Bezos’ mansion in D.C. The hard-left organization hates the rich and capitalism. They want Amazon abolished. These agitators are spoiled, young, privileged white leftists and in their foolishness, they are adding to the anarchy and chaos ripping our country apart.

The group calls themselves “Abolish the present, reconstruct our future.”

A demonstrator yelled into a bullhorn, “It is still exploitation and when they become threatened and we have no voice, the knives come out.” The sign in front of the guillotine said, “Support our poor communities not our wealthy men.”

They seem to think — without any evidence — that Amazon abuses Black men.

We have no love for Bezos, owner of that rag, The Washington Post, but it’s outrageous that these people are harassing others outside their private residences, even if it is Bezos.

There’s a DC-themed decorative guillotine on display. A fun fact about Bezos’ home is that it is the largest in the city and cost $23 million. During its renovation, the project racked up more than $16,000 in parking tickets alone. pic.twitter.com/w7s9wI5fiD — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) June 28, 2020

DC protester says: “when they become threatened, and we have no voice, the knives come out.” In front of a guillotine set up in front of Jeff Bezos complex in DC pic.twitter.com/synjRwgD1H — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020