In Riesa, Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party conference faced significant disruption from thousands of radical left protesters attempting to block delegates’ access.

Despite the protests, the AfD proceeded with their conference, where Alice Weidel was unanimously elected as the party’s candidate for the position of Chancellor of the upcoming German elections.

BREAKING: The AfD just officially nominated Alice Weidel as its candidate for chancellor. She thanked the police for clearing the roads from militant far-left Antifa extremists trying to block the event. She called them “red-painted Nazis” pic.twitter.com/9decZJbYH9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2025

Antifa is gathering, ready to stop democracy.

A large group of militant far-left extremists from Antifa have gathered in Riesa to try to stop the AfD’s election conference. Antifa doesn’t believe in democracy. They favor communist dictatorship Via @herqles_es pic.twitter.com/G0icUssic3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 11, 2025

This week, 150 totalitarian Europeans scrutinized the Musk-Weidel live stream to see if they could nab them for “breaking the law.” They have an absurd DSA law that allows them to make illegal any speech they choose to be illegal

“Now, while we talk, 150 bureaucrats of the European Union are watching us, our conversation, to enforce this ridiculous Digital Services Act, which is nothing else than censorship on free speech.”

“Und jetzt, während wir reden, beobachten 150 Bürokraten der Europäischen Union… pic.twitter.com/okROpqctTz — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) January 11, 2025

Elon Musk supports AfD and has been a harsh critic of Keir Starmer for ignoring rape gangs.

Ironically, one of Starmer’s big supporters was just arrested as a pedophile looking for little girls.

BREAKING: Former Labour MP Ivor Caplin, who criticized Elon Musk on British TV last week for his remarks about Keir Starmer, has been arrested following a sting operation by citizen pedophile hunters. Caplin allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with a 15-year-old boy. Just… pic.twitter.com/k9BeLMeQGL — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 11, 2025

