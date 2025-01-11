Alice Weidel Is the AfD Candidate for Chancellor

By
M Dowling
In Riesa, Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party conference faced significant disruption from thousands of radical left protesters attempting to block delegates’ access.

Despite the protests, the AfD proceeded with their conference, where Alice Weidel was unanimously elected as the party’s candidate for the position of Chancellor of the upcoming German elections.

Antifa is gathering, ready to stop democracy.

This week, 150 totalitarian Europeans scrutinized the Musk-Weidel live stream to see if they could nab them for “breaking the law.” They have an absurd DSA law that allows them to make illegal any speech they choose to be illegal

Elon Musk supports AfD and has been a harsh critic of Keir Starmer for ignoring rape gangs.

Ironically, one of Starmer’s big supporters was just arrested as a pedophile looking for little girls.


