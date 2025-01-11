Biden Will Help His Allies Who Weaponized Government Evade Justice

A reporter asked Joe Biden yesterday if he would pardon anyone else. His cagey response was phrased as if he was doing the just thing.

“It depends on some of the language and expectations that Trump broadcasts in the last couple days here as to what he’s going to do,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “There’s still consideration of some folks, but no decision.”

Biden did not specify who is under consideration for a pardon, calling it “outrageous” that he even has to consider the possibility Trump would punish his political enemies.

In other words, if he thinks Donald Trump will hold them accountable, he will pardon them. If not, he won’t.

After weaponizing the government for years, Biden is pretending he is afraid Donald Trump will weaponize the agencies.

The Trump administration doesn’t want to weaponize agencies. They want to do the opposite.

Biden did rule out pardoning one well-known Trump antagonist: himself.

“What would I pardon myself for?” Biden said when asked if he’d thought about shielding himself. “I had no contemplation of pardoning myself. I didn’t do anything wrong.”

I wouldn’t trust that. He said the same about Hunter.

Biden’s plan doesn’t sound very constitutional. How are blanket pardons constitutional.

However, expect more pardons at the last minute.

