Rep. Biggs: At Least 40+ Million Illegal Aliens Are in the US

James T. Harris hosted Rep. Andy Biggs on Conservative Circus. The conversation was shocking, especially when Rep. Biggs mentioned the number of illegal aliens in this country. For two decades, we’ve been told it’s 11 million. That never seemed plausible. Several years ago, Yale conducted a study and came up with 22 million illegal aliens in the country.
Rep. Biggs said about Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “You know, you gotta know shame to know shame, and he doesn’t.”
He told Mr. Harris that Mayorkas sold the building materials for the wall. “Everything he’s done is to make sure it [the border] stays open.”
Harris: “Congressman, how long will it take for us to recover from the Biden administration immigration policies if we’re able to get him out of office next November?”
Biggs: “Twenty years.”
Harris: What will it take?
Biggs: “It will take a full generation to recover from that, and that, so really, the number is not 20 million, is probably closer to 40 million illegal aliens in this country. That’s more than 10% of the population. An estimate from a source I was talking to yesterday says it’s probably higher than that, but the point is you’re looking at 12 to 18% of the entire country now is illegally in our country.”
Rep. Biggs said, “There will be an impeachment vote [on Mayorkas] as early as next week.”
Rep. Biggs didn’t mention this, but how do you deport them at all when half the country will fight the effort, and many open borders judges will hear the cases?
The Representative said as far as the standoff, the Supreme Court ruling didn’t say Texas couldn’t erect a wire fence. So, the Border Patrol will cut it down, and Texas will erect more.
A betrayer to this nation, Mitch, ridiculed the idea of deportation of any illegals, including the recent arrivals. He created the bill which codifies the invasion of 1.8 million invaders a year, paid for and facilitated by us.
Burchett of Tennessee said if Johnson does not produce a tough immigration bill, which does not include Ukraine, then they will be looking for a new speaker. Johnson is one step away from being removed. Democrats are considering supporting him in a vacate vote, and mentioned it to Biden, with Johnson present.
This is betrayal by Johnson. The uproar over the invasion needs to be used now to force action in congress.