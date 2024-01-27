Biden’s EPA Demands 67% of New Cars Must Be EVs by 2032

Clown World hits carmakers!

According to Reuters, Ford lost an estimated $36,000 on each of the 36,000 EVs it delivered to dealers in the third quarter, the company said in October.

Ford has wisely decided to slow the investment in EVs while Biden’s EPA stupdily stiffens demands on carmakers.

Detroit automakers are protesting that the Biden Administration is going too far with proposals to use emissions rules that would result in 67% of all new vehicles in 2032 being EVs. On Friday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) submitted its proposal to finalize vehicle requirements to the White House for review.

This is while EVs are losing money and carmakers are looking to cut back. Instead, they’re making hybrids and gas cars.

It’s another Biden success story.

In December, the Republican-led U.S. House voted to prevent the EPA from proceeding with the planned vehicle emissions regulations.

The White House plans to veto that.

Ford’s increasing production of gas-powered Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups.

In a recent video, YouTuber The Electric Viking reports that Ford Motor Company has initiated a significant workforce reduction at its F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) plant, cutting nearly 70% of jobs.

The Oval Office resident only answers to the far-left progressives running the country through him. Biden couldn’t care less about reality.

