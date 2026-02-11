Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home All Flights at El Paso Airport for 10 Days for “Security”

All Flights at El Paso Airport for 10 Days for “Security”

By
M Dowling
-
2
49

The FAA, without providing details, said that an order will leave one of the largest cities in Texas without air service of any kind until February 20th.

It appears to be a surprise for the state and local officials. Representative Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said the order is “unprecedented” and wants it lifted because she has found no imminent concerns.

“From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning, there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas,” she said in a statement. “We have urged the F.A.A. to lift the Temporary Flight Restrictions placed on the El Paso area. I will continue to make information public as I learn it.”

Closure is concerning locally, but it’s not a major hub for connecting flights.

Chris Canales, an El Paso city representative, said that the lack of information is causing fear and misinformation.

The miltary wasn’t warned?

Previous articleJames O’Keefe Nemesis: Spied for the FBI & Wanted to Kill O’Keefe
Next articleMass Shooter at a British Columbia School: a Male Who Wore a Dress
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NewsMediaSucks
NewsMediaSucks
1 hour ago

The headline is a Cluster F_ _ _. Proof read much?

0
Reply
Popeye
Popeye
1 hour ago

Operation Cluster F_ _ _.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x