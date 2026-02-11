All Flights at El Paso Airport for 10 Days for “Security”

The FAA, without providing details, said that an order will leave one of the largest cities in Texas without air service of any kind until February 20th.

It appears to be a surprise for the state and local officials. Representative Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, said the order is “unprecedented” and wants it lifted because she has found no imminent concerns.

“From what my office and I have been able to gather overnight and early this morning, there is no immediate threat to the community or surrounding areas,” she said in a statement. “We have urged the F.A.A. to lift the Temporary Flight Restrictions placed on the El Paso area. I will continue to make information public as I learn it.”

Closure is concerning locally, but it’s not a major hub for connecting flights.

Chris Canales, an El Paso city representative, said that the lack of information is causing fear and misinformation.

🚨BREAKING: FAA just ordered a full halt on ALL flights to and from El Paso, Texas, for the next 10 days. Reason? “Unspecified special security reasons.” No details, no explanation, just grounded.pic.twitter.com/KaQfZaTxzh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 11, 2026

The miltary wasn’t warned?