The Six Unredacted Names from Epstein’s File

The following are the six names Congressman Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna had unredacted. We have names but no crimes attached to them yet. Khanna now claims the Trump FBI scrubbed the files and is using it to demonize Donald Trump. Khanna should back that up with evidence, or some of us might think he’s a lying, partisan creep.

The names are just names, but all sorts of people, including amateur sleuths, will look for something on them. Untrustworthy women might spout falsehoods. So, we have to be careful with these names.

If they are guilty of harming children or women, I’d like to see them in prison for life. However, every one of these men could be innocent and will have their reputations tarnished or ruined.

The Six Names

Les Wexner is a billionaire retail baron. Epstein was his financial advisor. Wexner sued Epstein for stealing from him. Epstein paid his way out of the lawsuit. Wexner stopped communicating with him in 2007.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is the head of DP World, which is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specializes in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones.

Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown wrote on X: “I know of two survivors who say they were trafficked by Epstein to this Sultan… They will not go public because they are afraid.”

According to documents reviewed by lawmakers, the names appear in Epstein-related records linked to investigations by the New York Police Department over multiple years, including references to files dated 2003, 2009, 2018, and 2021, as well as other investigative materials.

Caveat: Many joke emails are circulating, attributed to the Sultan. One fake email talks about him getting Hillary pregnant.

Nicola Caputo is an Italian politician and a former member of the European Parliament. People online think he’s guilty because the online posters say he looks like a rat.

Salvatore Nuara was a police officer.

According to several reports, Nuara was a member of the New York Police Department and served as a detective. He was previously investigated in connection with an escort service, though the investigation was not directly related to Epstein.

Nuara’s name is reportedly listed as a contact in Epstein’s so-called “little black book,” a directory of names and phone numbers cited in multiple legal proceedings and media reports.

The presence of a name in the address book does not by itself indicate criminal activity, and no charges related to Epstein were brought against Nuara based on the information provided.

Zurab Mikeladze is a mystery. Zurab Mikeladze. His name appears in records linked to Jeffrey Epstein, sourced from a 2021 NYPD list, but no comprehensive background, verified role, or confirmed connection to Epstein has been publicly established.

Leonic Leonov. In contrast to figures such as Wexner or Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Leonov does not appear to be a widely known public figure. Searches for information about him outside the Epstein disclosures yield little detail, and there are no widely reported allegations of criminal wrongdoing against him in the released materials.

I think we will see some lawsuits out of these revelations, if they are revelations.