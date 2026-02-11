Dem Congresswoman Complains About DoJ Releasing Too Many Epstein Files

Democrats demanded the release of all Epstein files, which they did not care about under Barack Obama or Joe Biden. Now, remarkably, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is attacking Pam Bondi for releasing too many files.

By the end, she demanded that Pam Bondi apologize for releasing their names. A few victim names were briefly and unintentionally released. However, Democrats were the ones who demanded a rushed release.

Gathering all these files and trying to protect people is a tremendous amount of work. At the same time, the ACLU Democrats have hundreds of lawsuits against the DoJ, not including those from states and localities.

MAGAs, please don’t fall for their lies.