Dem Congresswoman Complains About DoJ Releasing Too Many Epstein Files

Dem Congresswoman Complains About DoJ Releasing Too Many Epstein Files

M Dowling
Democrats demanded the release of all Epstein files, which they did not care about under Barack Obama or Joe Biden. Now, remarkably, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is attacking Pam Bondi for releasing too many files.

By the end, she demanded that Pam Bondi apologize for releasing their names. A few victim names were briefly and unintentionally released. However, Democrats were the ones who demanded a rushed release.

Gathering all these files and trying to protect people is a tremendous amount of work. At the same time, the ACLU Democrats have hundreds of lawsuits against the DoJ, not including those from states and localities.

MAGAs, please don’t fall for their lies.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 minute ago

Some of Slabface’s foreign, Dem or Seattle pervert pals most be mentioned in the Epstein files.

Adonymost
Adonymost
3 minutes ago

I had to laugh at a story I read that labeled the women of the Epstein enterprise “victims”.

