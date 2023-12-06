All the Latest Bad News for Former President Trump

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis added former Vice President Mike Pence to the witness list, along with 149 other people, to testify against Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

The information came from CNN.

”Despite what the former president and his allies have said for now more than 2 1/2 years and continue to insist… The Georgia election was not stolen, and I have no right to overturn the election on January 6,” Pence told The national conference of the state legislature, following Trump’s 13-count statement and August.

This month, he told CNN, “I have no plans to testify, but look, I will always comply with the law.”

So, Trump can’t ask him to vote the right way.

He could have chosen any number of ways to express this, but he chose the one that would reflect most negatively on Donald Trump.

The case against Trump is an anti-racketeering case. It charges conspiracy, filing false documents, making false statements, and asking a public official to violate his oath of office. That, of course, would be Mike Pence.

Trump’s lead attorney, Steve Sadow, said that Trump‘s federal case is largely a “mirror case” to his case in Fulton County, and he therefore needs a list of evidence from that case. Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McGaffey agreed there was a great deal of overlap between the two cases and Georgia prosecutors should consider reaching out to Smith to coordinate discovery.

It’s like trying him twice to make certain he’s convicted at the federal and state levels.

Fani Willis requested a trial date of August 5, right before the election. Mr. Trump would have to be on the campaign trail at that time. All of these cases against him leave him no time to prepare for any, and they are aimed at bankrupting him or at least depleting his campaign funds.

These people operate like Soviets.

