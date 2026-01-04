Elon Musk: The USA Is “Toast” If the Radical Left Wins

Elon Musk is again enthusiastically funding Republican politicians heading into the 2026 midterm elections. He is correct in his belief that the USA won’t be the USA if Democrats win.

Last month, he appeared with President Trump to greet the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and let people know he was all in on Republican candidates.

“America is toast if the radical left wins,” On Thursday, Musk posted on his social platform X. “They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Is he right?

Democrats and their judges won’t allow us to deport anyone, even vicious criminal gangsters and terrorists.

Think about the voter fraud we have found.

Look at the Democrat reaction to losing the communist terrorist narco head of Venezuela and compare it to the way Venezuelans feel. Consider the communist ally to terrorists who now runs New York City.

This declaration by Mr. Musk has energized conservative supporters, with the world’s richest individual pledging significant financial backing to Republican candidates to counter Democratic policies on immigration and election integrity.

Elon Musk posted this today:

We have a very serious problem trying to get Republicans to cooperate and win. They know Democrats cheat very well in elections, and they know they will cancel the filibuster as soon as they get into office. The only correct way to respond is to pass the Save the Vote Act. To pass it, they must ignore the filibuster, carve it out or cancel it altogether. It’s not even in the Constitution.

I am with Matt Van Swol: I don’t understand why the GOP won’t do it. Can’t they see the truth? Don’t they understand the dangers we face? Do they want us to be toast?

tnt
tnt
14 minutes ago

I am buying lots of ammo in case they cheat and get away with it again I will die before I live as a communist

0
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
35 minutes ago

I recall a political cartoon from about ten years ago that pictured a caricature of Chuck U Schumer pompously stating: “If Americans won’t vote for Democrats, we’ll bring in people who will.” And that is exactly what they did.

0
Reply
