Elon Musk: The USA Is “Toast” If the Radical Left Wins

Elon Musk is again enthusiastically funding Republican politicians heading into the 2026 midterm elections. He is correct in his belief that the USA won’t be the USA if Democrats win.

Last month, he appeared with President Trump to greet the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and let people know he was all in on Republican candidates.

🚨BREAKING: In an incredible development, Elon Musk has begun funding REPUBLICANS in the 2026 midterms, to help President Trump secure the second half of his term – Axios Musk reportedly had dinner with JD VANCE and Susie Wiles last month! LET’S GO! The boys are back 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qSXo9HpoBJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

“America is toast if the radical left wins,” On Thursday, Musk posted on his social platform X. “They will open the floodgates to illegal immigration and fraud. Won’t be America anymore.”

Is he right?

Democrats and their judges won’t allow us to deport anyone, even vicious criminal gangsters and terrorists.

Think about the voter fraud we have found.

Look at the Democrat reaction to losing the communist terrorist narco head of Venezuela and compare it to the way Venezuelans feel. Consider the communist ally to terrorists who now runs New York City.

This declaration by Mr. Musk has energized conservative supporters, with the world’s richest individual pledging significant financial backing to Republican candidates to counter Democratic policies on immigration and election integrity.

🚨 BREAKING: Team America is celebrating because ELON MUSK just had dinner with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago The crowd LOVES IT! Elon is ALL-IN on helping save Trump’s term from the Democrats in the midterms THE BOYS ARE BACK 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7MYm9IFjJD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 4, 2026

Elon Musk posted this today:

Yes, at massive scale! It is the biggest vote-buying fraud scheme in the history of America. https://t.co/lsaBpMITht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2026

We have a very serious problem trying to get Republicans to cooperate and win. They know Democrats cheat very well in elections, and they know they will cancel the filibuster as soon as they get into office. The only correct way to respond is to pass the Save the Vote Act. To pass it, they must ignore the filibuster, carve it out or cancel it altogether. It’s not even in the Constitution.

I am with Matt Van Swol: I don’t understand why the GOP won’t do it. Can’t they see the truth? Don’t they understand the dangers we face? Do they want us to be toast?

I am really struggling to understand why the GOP won’t pass the SAVE Act. It’s almost like they want to lose the midterms? Why is this? Why does it feel like the GOP don’t actually want to win elections and do things for the American people? I don’t understand. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 3, 2026