All US Federal Prosecutors Directed to Investigate Officials Who Obstruct Immigration Enforcement

The AP reported that the Justice Department directed all 93 US federal prosecutors to investigate for potential criminal charges any state or local officials who stand in the way of beefed-up enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration.

This is according to a memo to the workforce obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Memo

The 3-page memo, written by acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, also instructs the Justice Department’s civil division to work with a newly formed Sanctuary Cities Enforcement Working Group to identify state and local laws and policies that “threaten to impede” the Trump administration’s immigration efforts and potentially challenge them in court.

“Indeed, it is the responsibility of the Justice Department to defend the Constitution, and accordingly, to lawfully execute the policies that the American people elected President Trump to implement,” wrote Bove, who, before joining the administration, was part of the legal team that defended Trump against two criminal cases brought by the Justice Department.

“The Justice Department’s responsibility, proudly shouldered by each of its employees, includes aggressive enforcement of laws enacted by Congress, as well as vigorous defense of the President’s actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges,” Bove added. “The Department’s personnel must come together in the offices that taxpayers have funded to do this important work.”

The memo said federal prosecutors must “take all steps necessary to protect the public and secure the American border by removing illegal aliens from the country and prosecuting illegal aliens for crimes” committed in U.S. jurisdiction.”

