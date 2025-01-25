President Trump Upset NY Gov Hochul’s Ridiculous Climate Plan

On Monday, President Trump issued an executive order halting all new approvals for offshore wind projects.

The order suspended new federal leases, permits, and other approvals for wind projects. Additionally, it targeted the large offshore installations that the federal government has the most authority over. The move could throw a major wrench in New York’s climate agenda. The reason is that the state, like many East Coast states, is moronically counting on the projects to meet its climate targets.

“Without offshore wind, we will not reach our targets,” said Rob Freudenberg, vice president for energy and environment at the Regional Plan Association.

The World Economic Forum (and the UN) set the deadline.

New York’s climate law demands the state have 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and 9 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2035. Today, the state has one offshore wind farm supplying 132 megawatts to the grid. That is about 1.5 percent of the 2035 target. New York is counting on building roughly five larger projects off Long Island by the early 2030s to meet its goals.

New Yorkers didn’t ask for this. Our officials in our one-party state do whatever they want.

Only two of those wind farms are even close to planting a turbine at sea.

Governor Kathy Hochul vowed to fight Trump’s actions at her budget presentation on Tuesday. Hochul is as dumb as a box of rocks.

“We also must be prepared to meet the challenge of the federal government walking back commitments to offshore wind, a key energy source in our transition to renewables,” she said.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email