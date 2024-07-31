All We Found Out About July 13 Is No One’s Responsible

It’s been over two weeks since the attempted assassination, and all we know so far is no one is responsible.

The Secret Service won’t even answer basic questions. They are covering up an attempted assassination of a former president.

The Secret Service agents protecting Donald Trump on July 13 deserve better bosses. They risk their lives to protect others, and the people in charge have greatly let them down.

The Secret Service never showed up for the planning meeting, and the police couldn’t communicate with them. Acting Director Rowe testified yesterday that they set it up this way every time. They must have gotten lucky in the past.

When the police radioed in about the suspect and the suspect on the roof, was anyone on the other end, and what happened to that information? Let’s hear the recordings. There should be recordings.

The Secret Service is reportedly deleting emails from their servers. That’s not suspicious at all.

The cover-up is blatant, brazen, and incomprehensible.

Is Rowe Investigating Himself?

Acting Director of the Secret Service Rowe was likely the person in charge of Donald Trump’s safety on July 13th. At least Dan Bongino thinks so.

Ronald Rowe wouldn’t answer questions, attacked the Senators, and blamed local law enforcement for the failures that day.

So I am putting the pieces together here! This man Rowe before he became Acting Director was in charge of everyday operation of the agents. Someone dieď and our President was almost and he gets a promotion! I am putting these side by side for a reason! Hear Dan out! pic.twitter.com/qLQhYCg4Dc — Kathleen Winchell ❤️ (@KathleenWinche3) July 31, 2024

How could it be the police’s fault when the Secret Service is responsible, and they didn’t even engage with the police? The Secret Service knew there was a man with a gun on the roof, and they inexplicably let Trump take the stage.

How could it be the local police’s fault? The Secret Service didn’t meet with the local snipers on the day of the rally–they blew a scheduled meeting off! The Secret Service was warned by the locals that a man with a gun was on the roof and sent an armed response, and the Secret Service ignored the warning and allowed Trump on stage.

The Police Didn’t Take It Well

Pat Young, the chief of detectives for Beaver County, was responsible for securing the area around Trump’s rally. he said they had no communication with the federal authorities that day.

“Somehow, that we should have had a line of sight on not only the crowd but the area to the side of the building where the shooter was eventually located is kind of ridiculous,” Young told NewsNation. “The ability to redeploy to another area is also kind of this ridiculous notion that’s out there that somehow our guys, despite guidance from Secret Service, could somehow relocate to a better vantage point is almost laughable in some regards.”

“Somehow, that we should have had a line of sight on not only the crowd but the area to the side of the building where the shooter was eventually located is kind of ridiculous,” Young told NewsNation. “The ability to redeploy to another area is also kind of this ridiculous notion that’s out there that somehow our guys, despite guidance from Secret Service, could somehow relocate to a better vantage point is almost laughable in some regards.”

They spotted Thomas Crooks about an hour before the shooting.

Rowe wouldn’t say who was in charge. We need an independent investigator. The Secret Service can’t investigate themselves.

And here’s the killer climbing the roof of the AGR building and running across the roof:

And you’re gonna tell me the snipers didn’t see this! Video from Trump assassination attempt victim’s POV shows figure moving on roof moments before gunfire https://t.co/mUhZAOt0We pic.twitter.com/UVMJDinHya — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 31, 2024