Uh Oh, Trump Didn’t Know Kamala Was Black, Just Indian

On Wednesday afternoon, former President Trump spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention. ABC News’s Rachel Scott race baited and began with a gotcha question filled with misinformation. He hit back, saying he thinks she’s with ABC News, and he regards them as a fake news site. Later, he referenced “George Slopodopoulos.” He probably should skip the nicknames, but it was funny.

At one point, she asked the former president if he agreed with Republican lawmakers who have characterized Kamala Harris as a “DEI,” or diversity, equity, and inclusion hire. They should be proud of the fact that he brought up DEI. Why aren’t they defending it? Of course she is. Biden said he was hiring a woman. Then he was told it had to be a Black woman.

“I’ve known her for a long time, indirectly, not directly… and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Scott then told Trump that Harris has always identified as Black, adding she went to a “historically Black college.”

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way. And then, all of a sudden, she made a turn and… she became a Black person,” Trump said. “I think somebody should look into that.”

He’s right. It was noticeable. For years, she said she was raised in an Indian household and explained how she related to her Indian heritage. Harris sometimes fakes an accent now that makes her sound like she’s from the South Bronx, but her background was nothing like that. Her father was gone when she was young. He’s a Jamaican Marxist economist who said his ancestors owned slaves.

Trump was hilarious. The audience laughed also. The point was that she will say anything to get elected.

A lot of Black people didn’t know she was Black either.

We put a lot of the clips up earlier. The interviewers gave as good as they got after keeping him waiting for 34 minutes and lying about it.

Even if he gets in trouble with our corrupt media for this, I thought he was funny. He called them out with honest answers.

Kamala Harris: I’m proud to be the first Indian senator in US historypic.twitter.com/GeUaTp9V3u — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 31, 2024

Harris’ campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, released a statement, surprisingly angry about the DEI comment.

Her promoting herself based on her ethnicity should be up for discussion.

“The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people,” Tyler said. “Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency — while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in. Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us.”

Black people had jobs and greater prosperity under his policies.

“How they identify, that is no one’s right. It is someone’s own decision,” Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Only she [Harris] can speak to her experience. Only she can speak to what it’s like. She’s the only person that can do that. And I think it’s insulting for anybody. It doesn’t matter if it’s a former leader, a former president. It is insulting.”

No, it’s not insulting. It’s the truth.

Here’s more:

“Because you’re Indian!”

“Yes, yes!”

