Alleged Active Duty Serviceman Calls for Full-Blown Revolution

M Dowling
The allegedly active duty serviceman in the cliip below is calling for a full-blown revolution, using God’s name to betray his country. He wants everyone to abandon both parties.

This fellow means a bloody revolution and notes that some of us will die if we join his revolution. He is dressed up as active duty, but many of these people are not active duty. They want the credibility that a uniform provides.

If he is on active duty, he needs to be discharged.

His plan is to run for mayor in Utah.

People are going insane.

