Six House Republicans Vote with Democrats to Stop Trump's Canada Tariffs

M Dowling
House Republicans voted to overturn Trump’s tariffs on Canada. It was the usual RINOs. Whether the polls are accurate or not, Trump’s cratering poll numbers are likely empowering them.

Rep. Massie, in particular, voted “yes” to protect Canada from reciprocal tariffs but supports amnesty for illegals and is against the SAVE Act. He was also opposed to the Big Beautiful Bill and the border wall.

Canada has taken advantage of the US, and the US hasn’t felt a significant impact since the USMCA covers most trade.

They are hurting President Trump on the world stage.

