An Open Letter to President Trump

by Linda and Rob Goudsmit

To President Donald J. Trump:

I am writing to you because I am having trouble understanding your current foreign policy as it pertains to Iran, Hamas, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. I am very confused over these negotiations, especially with Iran and Hamas. Please explain why you are negotiating with Iran over a nuclear program that your B-2 bomber attack destroyed. I know that you know way more than I do, but on its face, you are missing a very important fact. The fact is that religious Islamic doctrine clearly and unequivocally states that Islam must destroy the West, kill Jews and Christians, and establish a worldwide Islamic caliphate. These are uncontested facts, Mr. President. Islamic doctrine is the unifying and guiding religious ideology for all Sunni and Shia Muslims worldwide.

Mr. President, the Arabic language actually has words to describe the negotiating tactics for implementing its religious Islamic doctrine: “taqiyya” (lying in the service of Islam) and hudna (ceasefire pauses to resupply, rearm, and reattack). I am profoundly saddened that while you and your team are “negotiating” with Iran, the brave Persian people who went to the streets and gave their blood because of your words promising help are being slaughtered, arrested, tortured, and silenced because your negotiating team is discussing denuclearization instead of regime change. I feel profound sadness for the brave Persian people who understand your futile “negotiations” will only increase the brutality and oppression they now experience. We have learned from history that you cannot negotiate successfully with people whose ideological doctrine wants to eliminate you. The lesson of WWII is that you must eliminate the ideology, not negotiate with it. There needs to be peace in the Middle East, which can only be achieved through regime change in Iran.

The second part of my confusion regarding your policy and protocols in the Middle East focuses on Gaza. Hamas repeatedly has shown from Arafat to the present that their singular goal is to eliminate the State of Israel and annihilate all the Jews in the world. Mr. President, if a 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman can see through this charade of lies and deceit, why can’t you? Hamas is a terrorist organization and not trustworthy. Hamas needs to be disarmed and removed from power. You have issued warning after warning, and they have not listened to you or your warnings because their Islamic doctrine practices taqiyya and hudna. They have reconstituted themselves and are rearming, resupplying, and readying to reattack just as hudna requires.

The savage October 7th (2023) attack was celebrated by Hamas with joyous dancing in the streets to mark the slaughter, rape, and murder of 1200 innocent Israeli men, women, and children! Mr. President, these Hamas revelers are the same people that your envoys are negotiating with. I hate to say this, but shame on you! There will never be peace in the Middle East with the current Iranian regime, and Hamas left intact, and peace in the Middle East is an America First MAGA national security imperative.

Most sincerely,

Citizens Linda & Rob Goudsmit

Disillusioned MAGA supporters

***********************************************

