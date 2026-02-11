Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Alleged Activity in the Bitcoin Account Tied to the Guthrie Ransom Note

M Dowling
Bill Melugin said there was activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned in the original alleged ransom note for Nancy Guthrie.

The information comes from TMZ’s Harvey Levin, a gossip site that received the ransom note along with two TV stations. Harvey Levin was named in the Epstein Files as a good friend of his. Is there a connection to the ransom? None that we know of yet.

TMZ might just be trying to up its profile on the tragic events surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. We’ll see.

