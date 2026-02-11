Alleged Activity in the Bitcoin Account Tied to the Guthrie Ransom Note

Bill Melugin said there was activity in the Bitcoin account mentioned in the original alleged ransom note for Nancy Guthrie.

The information comes from TMZ’s Harvey Levin, a gossip site that received the ransom note along with two TV stations. Harvey Levin was named in the Epstein Files as a good friend of his. Is there a connection to the ransom? None that we know of yet.

TMZ might just be trying to up its profile on the tragic events surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. We’ll see.