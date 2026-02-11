Nancy Guthrie: Person Brought in for Questioning & Her Mean Posts Turn Up

A man has been brought in for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. A senior law enforcement officer told NBC News this evening about the interview. We don’t know if the man being questioned is the same person taped on the doorbell video. This comes after FBI’s elite hostage rescue team deployed on the ground in Tucson, and several counties had SWAT teams mobilized.

Places associated with this person will be or are being searched.

Earlier today, Kash Patel released images and video of the person who was at her home on the night of her disappearance.

Patel said the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s office worked with “private sector partners” in recent days to recover the video footage, which Patel said had been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices.”

He appears young.

Meanwhile, Nancy Guthrie’s Post

In other news, Nancy Guthrie isn’t always the sweet old grandma she is portrayed to be in the media. A citizen journalist looked through her Instagram posts, and she’s prone to using vulgarities to refer to President Trump and ICE. She hopes to see the Trump family in prison.

Is the crime connected to someone who didn’t like her politics? Perhaps.

Another possibility is her constant communications with pro-illegal immigration groups, which are sometimes tied to cartels. None of it makes sense. Hopefully, she is alive, and they get her back.

Her Instagram account has been made private, so I can’t check this out. There is the possibility it’s not her account. The posts don’t sound like an 84-year-old.