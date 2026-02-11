Rep. Massie Says He Exposed Lex Wexner Who We Knew About 7 Years Ago

Rep. Thomas Massie claims he exposed Epstein’s co-conspirator as Les Wexner. His name was allegedly redacted until he asked the FBI about it. He said he asked why Wexner’s name was blacked out as a “co-conspirator,” and they unredacted it. However, Wexner was “exposed” in 2019.

One down, five to go. Massie said he saw six who should have been unredacted.

Epstein was Wexner’s financial advisor.

Mr. Wexner, who was 81 in 2019, said in a letter this month to L Brands employees that he was “NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment.”

“I would never have guessed that a person I employed more than a decade ago could have caused such pain to so many people,” he wrote.

At one point, Les Wexner accused Epstein of theft, and Epstein paid him $100,000.

Wexner cut ties with Epstein in 2007. Epstein referenced their secrets and tried to reignite their relationship, but was rebuffed.

We knew at least by 2019 that Jeffrey Epstein had a Svengali-like hold on Les Wexner.

Wexner was named as a co-conspirator in a sex trafficking investigation, but there was limited evidence.