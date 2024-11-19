Alleged Hacker Obtained the House “Ethics” Report

According to The New York Times, a hacker – allegedly – obtained the transcript of testimony from the Lawfare House Ethics Committee report of Matt Gaetz. The hacker is called “Altam Beezley,” the Times reports. In addition to the report, the hacker has 24 exhibits, sworn statements from the woman who said she had sex with Mr. Gaetz when she was 17 years of age.

You have to wonder if it was hacked or leaked since Matt Gaetz has made so many enemies – the right enemies insofar as I can see. He fearlessly takes on the bad actors.

CBS News reported an “unknown and unauthorized third party” obtained two dozen depositions from witnesses related to the investigation into Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz denied the allegations, and the Justice Department declined to bring charges after investigating the matter.

So far, it sounds like a he-said, she-said, except for the “felonious liar” who is the star witnss.

The investigation was reopened in 2023 as Gaetz challenged former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He made enemies of quite a few Republicans – RINOs.

The Biden-Harris DOJ investigated Gaetz, and no charges were filed. The subsequent “ethics” investigation seems more like revenge.

Allegedly, he also took drugs. Gaetz said he never took illegal drugs.

Donald Trump said that Mr. Gaetz might not make it through the confirmation.

Matt Gaetz responded on X.

“This investigation exists to do what the voters of my district won’t – remove me from office,” said Gaetz in September.

Gaetz also asked for the customary investigative subcommittee, and they refused.

Their star witness is a joke. Matt Gaetz wrote on X:

The Committee’s star witness, Joel Greenberg, is a felonious liar who involves others in his lies.

On July 10, 2024, I provided the Committee dispositive evidence of my innocence by producing a “smoking gun” contemporaneous jailhouse writing, documenting the plot to frame me, which includes both Joel Greenberg and his victim. This was authenticated by two former federal agents who interviewed the jailhouse informant who revealed the plot against me.

This wasn’t the first – or even second – time Greenberg coordinated false smears of others in this manner.

Greenberg was initially indicted for attempting to falsely smear a teacher at a local high school as a pedophile. Thereafter, he was separately found by federal law enforcement to have possessed child pornography that he intended to use to frame his OWN attorney.

After the text messages admitting Greenberg was paying for his victim’s attorneys, he confessed his lies to a jailhouse informant, who he was sharing a holding cell with in 2021. This jailhouse informant sent a letter to my attorneys confirming Greenberg: · ADMITTED authorities… pic.twitter.com/8RHEDERPDp — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) September 26, 2024

Matt Gaetz added:

However, NONE of this has been enough for the Committee. It seems the fix is in.

Their investigation exists to do what the voters of my district won’t – remove me from office.

Therefore, I will no longer voluntarily participate in this regrettable abuse of the Committee.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email