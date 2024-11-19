Homeland Security: Tren de Aragua Is Active in 16 States

The Venezuelan transnational gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), which is noted for theft, trafficking including sex trafficking of children, rape, and murder, now has a foothold in 16 States. Never forget who caused this crisis, and remember it when 14 blue state governors and mayors try to stop Border Czar Tom Homan from arresting and deporting them.

It is one of the most vicious gangs in the world. Their gang members kill people like Laken Riley. Democrats have blood on their hands.

The Post:

The vicious Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua has expanded its territory to at least 16 US states — an area that includes half of America’s population, The Post has learned.

Homeland Security officials last week were warned in an internal department intelligence memo about TdA’s growing presence across the country, most recently in Washington, DC, Virginia, Montana and Wyoming.

The gang already has footholds in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, according to the memo and previous reporting by The Post.

CNN wants you to believe they set up shop long before the borders were open. However, it’s clear they came recently.

‘ … Gangs of illegals in Colorado now threatening area truckers if they don’t pay to park their trucks at the rear stop..#TrenDeAragua pic.twitter.com/3xtyQlcAw6 —  ™ (@1776Diva) September 13, 2024

News Flash‼️Tren De Aragua…coming to a MN city near you. To rape, murder, steal, traffic humans, push drugs, everything bad you would never want to witness or experience firsthand. Awesome. Great work Dems. pic.twitter.com/S66F4dBsFZ — Harlequin (@HaxLamarr) November 19, 2024

