Germany: Jews & Gays Told to Hide Their Identities in Arab Areas

The West decided to ignore all common sense and allow massive, unvetted immigration into their countries. Germany was the leader. Our Western societies decided to take in millions from countries where they practice Sharia, have an innate, learned contempt for women, Jews, Gays, Christians, and a disregard for freedom. We haven’t gotten their best. Radical Islamists have come to change us, not join us.

I worked with Muslims, and they were all nice people. However, they came legally, were vetted, and immigrated for the right reasons.

While the US isn’t destroyed yet, Europe might well be.

Germany is now a dangerous place for Jews and gays once again:

Jews and gay people should hide their identity in parts of Berlin with large Arab populations, the German capital’s police chief has warned.

“There are areas of the city, we need to be perfectly honest here, where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay to be more careful,” said Barbara Slowik.

“There are certain neighborhoods where the majority of people of Arab origin live, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she said, adding that they were often “openly hostile towards Jews.”

She told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper that “violent crimes against Jewish people are few and far between, but every act is one too many.”

For example:

A fortnight ago, a youth football team from Makkabi Berlin, a Jewish sports club, reported being “hunted down” by youths carrying sticks and knives after a match in an Arab neighborhood of the city. The victims, aged 13 to 15, said they were spat at and insulted throughout the match.

The incident took place on the same night that migrant gangs filmed attacks on fans of the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv after a European football match against Ajax in Amsterdam.

It has been infuriating to watch this stupidity unfold and not be able to do anything about it because the people in power are idiots.

To be fair, we have longtime no-go zones where white people can’t go, but why invite this in? It’s especially true of Germany in terms of its history.

Germany worked to erase the Nazis at home and then imported more. Aren’t they something? Meanwhile, they are telling Jews and gays to hide their identity instead of dealing with the imported radicals.

