Alleged MAGA Copycat Sends Bomb Threats, Swats Democrats

At least twelve of Donald Trump’s Cabinet received bomb threats at their homes or were swatted earlier this week. That doesn’t look good for Democrats, so they had to come up with something. Someone did, and it sounds like a poorly conceived hoax.

The office of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denounced Thanksgiving Day threats made against Democratic members of Congress that ranged from “detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting.”

Each of the threats was “signed with ‘MAGA’ at the conclusion of the message,” the minority leader’s office said in a statement on Friday.

Nearly all of the House and Senate Democrats from Connecticut were the targets of bomb threats at their homes on Thursday, including Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson, Jahana Hayes and Rosa DeLauro. Police did not find evidence of devices at the lawmakers’ residences, Jeffries’ office confirmed.

Hakeem Jeffries made the claim on Friday after Trump’s Cabinet nominees were actually threatened earlier this week.

Did some random Democrat hire Abel and Ola Osundairo, who were so effective in the Jussie Smollett hoax?

