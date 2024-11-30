Trump Team Might Empower Sheriffs to Arrest Illegal Foreigners

President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is considering giving local sheriffs more power to help deport illegal migrants from the US. The administration would expand a federal program to allow them to act as immigration agents.

They would expand the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program so deputies can question and detain suspected illegals during their routine duties, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Currently, 287(g) — which was added to the Immigration and Nationality Act in 1996 under President Bill Clinton — permits ICE to collaborate with state and local law enforcement to identify and deport “incarcerated criminal noncitizens.”

The voluntary program allows participating local agencies to alert ICE of an illegal migrant in their custody or hold the migrant in jail for immigration authorities — but only after the alleged perps have been arrested on separate criminal charges.

The Trump administration would expand it by reviving a task force model. That model permits previously allowed deputies and officers to make immigration stops and arrests.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, a former acting ICE director, is said to favor the task force model — which was phased out in 2012.

More frequent arrests act as a deterrent to illegal immigration and empowering sheriffs would accomplish that.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

Under one plan being considered, billions of federal dollars that currently reimburse nonprofits and cities for helping newly arrived migrants at the border would be redirected to local law-enforcement agencies that turn immigrants over to ICE, people involved in the planning said.

Trump’s plans remain unclear, and some point to practical limits on how many people could be deported, given an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants [illegal aliens] in the country.

Can you believe they are still using the 11 million illegal alien number? They have used it consistently since about 2007. We had at least 11 million come illegally in these past four years thanks to Democrat open borders. However, the number of people here illegally is much higher.

Brookings found that high immigration, which currently includes massive illegal immigration, could mean a population decrease of 32.2% by 2100. They say we need diversity and must have high immigration.

<iframe class=”rumble” width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://rumble.com/embed/v5sc2rb/?pub=39ucv” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

