Who Could Be a Worse Presidential Candidate Than Kamala?

On Friday, Monica Crowley appeared on Fox News and was asked about AOC’s presidential prospects.

“Monica, she did this Instagram thing where she reached out to her voters and split-ticket voters for Trump, asking them why they split the ticket,” guest host Lisa Boothe said on The Ingraham Angle. “And a lot of them said they like her accessibility. She’s doing these Instagram Lives, and we saw that with Donald Trump as well – being willing to sit down with Joe Rogan going on X, doing these three-hour interviews. So, I don’t know. Is it fair to rule her out, or is there something there for her?”

Crowley replied that Ocasio-Cortez has been an “early adopter of social media” and that this has helped catapult her into the national spotlight, stating that the congresswoman is “connecting directly to voters.” She then claimed that the 2024 election was a rejection of “communism” and “wokeness” but that, nevertheless, Republicans should not dismiss Ocasio-Cortez.

“However, just a word of warning to the Republicans, to my party,” she added. “Do not underestimate AOC. She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s attractive. I think she’s wrong on everything, but she does have real grassroots support. And all of the energy and activism in the Democrat party remains with the revolutionary left, of which she is a part. So, every time the Republicans have underestimated the Democrats, we ended up with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. So, let’s not do it again in four years.”

Terrifying, isn’t it?

Monica Crowley Former Trump Assistant Treasury Sec opines on AOC presidential run:

pic.twitter.com/mxFYeNvl2U — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) November 30, 2024

