Alleged Monsey Slasher May Have Referenced Anti-Semitic Black Israelite Movement-Shhh

After an arrest of the alleged Monsey Slasher, Grafton Thomas, there were many reports about his interest in anti-Semitism.

Scanning his phone, police officers allegedly found four searches for “Why did Hitler hate the Jews.” The dates were Nov. 9, Dec. 3, Dec. 6, and Dec. 7. Last month they also found searches for “Roman Jewish Temples near me” and “Zionist Temples of Staten Island” on Dec. 18.

Most recently, his phone’s internet browser was used on Dec. 28, the night of the attack, to read an article titled: “New York City Increases Police Presence in Jewish Neighborhoods After Possible Anti-Semitic Attacks. Here’s What To Know.”

After reviewing Thomas’s handwritten journals, authorities found passages mentioning Adolf Hitler, Nazi culture, and Swastika drawings. He also allegedly wrote that he didn’t understand why “ppl mourned for anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide.”

Oddly, significantly less reported was his apparent interest in the Jew-hating Black Israelites. The media ignored it in spite of an official pointing out that Thomas wrote how “Hebrew Israelites” took from “powerful people (ebinoid Israelites).”

This “idea,” along with seeing themselves as the true descendants of the ancient Israelites, has them vilifying white and Jewish people. It got the group labeled black supremacists.

We’ve said “oddly” because it was only several weeks earlier that two haters, David Anderson, and Francine Graham, also linked to Black Israelites, killed NJ police officer Joseph Seals, and three civilians. They killed the three civilians during their deadly assault on a Jewish deli in Jersey City.

Law enforcement revealed the couple had “numerous firearms” and a viable “pipe bomb-improvised explosive device.” Yet somehow, when another dangerous hombre, with likely connections to this outfit, tries slaughtering Jews on Chanukah, most media seem to downplay the association.

News outlets made the same mistake while “reporting” on the Covington Kids — later disproven — disrespecting a native American. Virtually broomed from the whole incident was the fact Black Israelites were the ones initially hurling insults at the Catholic school students.

Given recent history, it’s pretty much undeniable, a fringe religious group of white supremacists, under similar circumstances, would never have been treated so benignly. Nor would we have wanted them given a pass.

But now it seems people influenced by this cabal of haters have moved way, way past taunting high schoolers. Their threat should be exposed to avoid further loss of life and bloodshed.

Politically correct censorship regarding the Black Israelites Movement needs to stop.