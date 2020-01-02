China passes new totalitarian laws subjugating all religions to the State

Activities, rallies, programs of religious communities must have the approval of the Religious Affairs Office. Religious organizations must “spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party” by educating “religious staff and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party,” ~ Asia News reported.

Red China passed new oppressive religious regulations that subjugate all religious sects fully to the whims and ideology of the State.

“Religious organizations must spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party,” the new regulations say. They must educate religious staff and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party,” reported AsiaNews, the official press agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

The regulations will go into effect on February 1, 2020.

Only last week, we found out that they are rewriting the Bible to conform to the State’s ideology.

The government’s religious affairs department will have absolute and total control over religious groups and “should perform their functions such as guiding and supervising the groups’ operation,” Xinhua revealed Monday.

The new regulations, consisting of six chapters and 41 articles, requires all religious personnel and religious leaders to actively promote submission to the Chinese Communist Party.

Art. 5 states that “religious organizations must adhere to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, observe the constitution, laws, regulations, ordinances, and policies, adhere to the principle of independence and self-government, adhere to the directives on religions in China, implementing the values ​​of socialism … “.

Art. 17 demands even more: “Religious organizations must spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as national laws, regulations, rules to religious personnel and religious citizens, educating religious personnel and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, supporting the socialist system, adhering to and following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics … “.

A Chinese Catholic priest commented: “In practice, your religion no longer matters, if you are Buddhist, or Taoist, or Muslim or Christian: the only religion allowed is faith in the Chinese Communist Party.”